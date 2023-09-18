Potential upgrades to Freeport crosswalks

FREEPORT, Il. — Freeport crosswalks could see an upgrade to safer energy efficient signals if a resolution is passed at tonight's city council meeting.
The City of Freeport has close to ten school crossings that are dated and require equipment repairs/replacements for the safety of school children. According to a memo from Rob Boyer, the City Manager, the engineering team has found a potential state grant opportunity to fund the equipment replacements.
Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has a Safe Route to School program that provides funds needed to improve walking and biking within 2-miles of an elementary, middle, or high school.
The City is seeking $250,000 in funds from this grant program to fix outdated singe and crossing lights. "This grant would allow us to exchange those out with new LED solar powered equipment to make the route safer for children to transverse to school." states Darin Stykel, a lead for most of the City of Freeport projects and project manager with Fehr Graham Engineering.
The City is also looking for a match of $30,000 for the purchase and installation of the signals and lights. The City would plan to fund this match with General Street funds in future budget cycles if awarded.
"It's a challenge for the City to come up financially with money to be able to replace these units without help from programs like this that IDOT is putting on right now. It's, it's an advantageous program for us to try to attack all the replacements at one time with the amount that's available." continues Stykel.
If approved Stykel will start putting the grant proposal together, if awarded Freeport will start the replacements next summer or early next fall when school is out.
"A lot of good things happening in Freeport, we're really trying to bolster our safety and awareness, especially at the school crossings." says Stykel.