Possible record-breaking heat takes over this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A warm but windy Monday brings sunshine back before temperatures soar starting tomorrow.
Warm and windy:
Monday is off to a mild start with temperatures in the upper 50's this morning. Some cloud cover may be noticed before we turn mostly sunny into the afternoon.
Temperatures will climb to be near 80 degrees as windy conditions also set in. Winds may gust up to 40 miles per hour for a warm but windy day.
Winds will weaken slightly by tonight, still to gust up to 30 miles per hour. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60's as a slight chance for showers and storms arrives.
With a severe threat expected further to the northwest into Iowa and southern Minnesota, some of those showers and storms may spills over into northern Illinois tonight. There is no threat for strong storms as some of this activity may even dry out before it reaches us. Any activity that does reach us will be weaker in nature.
Most of the area will stay dry overnight before we see summer-like heat and even humidity takes over the rest of our week.
Hot and humid:
Starting tomorrow, upper 80's if not lower 90's, quickly take over. Summer-like heat and even humidity returns.
Sunshine will dominate during the day for most of the week with low chances for showers and storms sprinkled in. Our best chance for any activity to reach us will be into Tuesday night.
The severe thunderstorm outlook for Tuesday night has portions of the Stateline under a 1 out of 5 for a chance for an isolated stronger storm. Wednesday holds a low chance for some isolated storms with no severe potential.
Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will climb into the upper 80's. We will likely break the record high for Thursday. The record for May 12th was set back in 2011 with a high of 87 degrees. This Thursday, we're set to break that record as we'll reach the lower 90's.
Humidity will also accompany the heat with dew points to climb into the upper 60's, if not lower 70's. Dewpoints will drop off by Friday as temperatures fall closer to average into the weekend.