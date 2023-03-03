Portions of the Stateline dodge the winter storm

As a winter storm approaches the region later today, light rain and snow showers are possible with the worst of the storm to stay southeast.
This morning brings temperatures into the upper 20's for some as we're off to a cold start. Cloudy skies will dominate for another day as most of the morning is expected to stay dry.
A few showers may reach us after 10 a.m. with most of the activity moving in during the early afternoon. Light rain and snow showers will brush through portions of the area. If you are further to the northwest, you may miss all the activity and stay dry today.
Places within DeKalb County may see up an inch of snow as the heaviest snowfall will stay well to the southeast.
Breezy winds will accompany the chance for showers as winds will gust near 30 MPH, if not stronger at times. These breezy winds will slowly begin to settle overnight.
Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 40's with even warmer expected into the weekend. The middle to upper 40's take over with more chances for rain returning.
Saturday will start out dry with mostly cloudy skies to take over most of the day. The afternoon does bring a low chance for light scattered showers to move through as we stay dry into the evening.
Sunday's highs will flirt with the lower 50's for a mild and cloudy day. More rain is expected to return into the evening and overnight hours as Monday will be off to a soggy start.
After Monday's rainy and mild weather, we'll drop back into the 40's then 30's in the extended forecast as we trend cooler for the near future.