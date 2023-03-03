 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.2 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Portions of the Stateline dodge the winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0

As a winter storm approaches the region later today, light rain and snow showers are possible with the worst of the storm to stay southeast.

tonight 1.png

This morning brings temperatures into the upper 20's for some as we're off to a cold start. Cloudy skies will dominate for another day as most of the morning is expected to stay dry. 

A few showers may reach us after 10 a.m. with most of the activity moving in during the early afternoon. Light rain and snow showers will brush through portions of the area. If you are further to the northwest, you may miss all the activity and stay dry today. 

Snow Track Scenarios.png

Places within DeKalb County may see up an inch of snow as the heaviest snowfall will stay well to the southeast. 

Breezy winds will accompany the chance for showers as winds will gust near 30 MPH, if not stronger at times. These breezy winds will slowly begin to settle overnight. 

Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 40's with even warmer expected into the weekend. The middle to upper 40's take over with more chances for rain returning.

weekend preview.png

Saturday will start out dry with mostly cloudy skies to take over most of the day. The afternoon does bring a low chance for light scattered showers to move through as we stay dry into the evening. 

Sunday's highs will flirt with the lower 50's for a mild and cloudy day. More rain is expected to return into the evening and overnight hours as Monday will be off to a soggy start. 

After Monday's rainy and mild weather, we'll drop back into the 40's then 30's in the extended forecast as we trend cooler for the near future. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you