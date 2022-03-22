Portion of W. State St. in Rockford to become four lanes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Reconstruction is set to begin on W. State St. in Rockford.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says weather permitting, construction will begin on Monday, March 28.
The road will be reconstructed from two to four lanes with new storm sewers, signals, sidewalks and a multi-use path. A detour will direct motorists to use Pierpont Avenue, Preston Street and Central Avenue.
The $6.5 million project is anticipated to be completed by the end of September.
Drivers should expect days and allow for extra time for trips through the area, IDOT says.