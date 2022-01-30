Porch Inc. in Rockford vandalized Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One local business is recovering after being vandalized.
Porch Inc. has been open for 14 years in Rockford. This weekend, they were left picking up the pieces as the victim of theft and vandalism.
According to Owner Lori Wetzel, the intruders shattered their glass front door, took cash from the register and cleared out a jewelry case.
Wetzel says she never would have expected being the target of a crime.
"This is a nice part of town, a nice neighborhood. The people that come in here are always so friendly and nice," Wetzel says. "It's going to take a lot of time to get everything put back together. Our complete inventory of our one jewelry line is now gone, we have to wait to get that replaced. It's just heartbreaking."
Wetzel says all everything has been cleaned up and they are ready to open back up on Monday.
"We are going to open tomorrow, business as usual with a smile on our faces," Wetzel says.