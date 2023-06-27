Poor air quality and strong storms are threats to monitor this week

The thick haze felt today leaves soon but is replaced by strong to severe storm risks as the week goes along.
Air quality remains unhealth to very unhealthy into the night. We may see a little improvement tomorrow, but don't expect cleaner air until Thursday. Air quality alerts remain in effect until midnight Wednesday night to highlight how long the impacts last.
You can still go outdoors, but limit your exposure, and avoid outdoor exercise. If you find it hard to breath, stay indoors until the smoke clears.
Wednesday remains in the low 80s with partly cloudy weather and a slight chance for rain.
Wednesday night and Thursday provide a much better chance for storms, along with hotter weather. Highs hit the low 90s in spots Thursday afternoon. There's a low risk for strong to severe storms thanks to the heat and humidity. Monitor the forecast for updates on the timing of the storms.
A chance for storms stays in play for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures slowly cool off to the low 80s by Saturday.
Sunday through the 4th of July look to stay dry, but the heat creeps back in. We could see the 90s again by the holiday.