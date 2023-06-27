 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy (U)
for fine particulate matter for the Chicago Metropolitan and Rockford
regions on Tuesday June 27th. In addition, the Agency forecasts
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) for fine particulate matter
statewide for Wednesday June 28th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
(AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but
the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this extra
alert.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should avoid long or intense
outdoor activity. Everyone else should reduce outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

media contact...217 558 1536.

Poor air quality and strong storms are threats to monitor this week

  • Updated
  • 0

The wildfire smoke starts to exit Wednesday, then strong storms are a threat starting Thursday

The thick haze felt today leaves soon but is replaced by strong to severe storm risks as the week goes along.

headline 2 icons.png

Air quality remains unhealth to very unhealthy into the night. We may see a little improvement tomorrow, but don't expect cleaner air until Thursday. Air quality alerts remain in effect until midnight Wednesday night to highlight how long the impacts last. 

headline 2.png

You can still go outdoors, but limit your exposure, and avoid outdoor exercise. If you find it hard to breath, stay indoors until the smoke clears.

Wednesday remains in the low 80s with partly cloudy weather and a slight chance for rain.

SPC DAY 3.png

Wednesday night and Thursday provide a much better chance for storms, along with hotter weather. Highs hit the low 90s in spots Thursday afternoon. There's a low risk for strong to severe storms thanks to the heat and humidity. Monitor the forecast for updates on the timing of the storms.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

A chance for storms stays in play for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures slowly cool off to the low 80s by Saturday.

Sunday through the 4th of July look to stay dry, but the heat creeps back in. We could see the 90s again by the holiday.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you