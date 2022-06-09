 Skip to main content
Polo resident arrested on six counts of possession of child pornography

By Andrew Carrigan

STERLING - On June 7, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 officials arrested 25-year-old Polo resident Nicholas Duitsman for six counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony.)

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation carried out an arrest warrant at Duitsman's residence in the 1800 block of Brookfield Road in Polo following an investigation involving child pornography.

During the investigation, officials obtained evidence supporting the arrest of Duitsman, who is currently being held at the Ogle County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is on-going.

