 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. North to northwest winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Roads will become snow covered and travel will become
difficult for a period early Saturday morning during the period
of heaviest snow. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty
winds may result in downed tree limbs and sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates up to 2 inches per hour are
likely late tonight into mid-morning Saturday. The expected
heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Police search for Loves Park woman after stolen car causes damage to 3 vehicles, 2 homes

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights generic

CRYSTAL LAKE — Police are still searching for a Loves Park woman after four people were injured as a result of a car crashing through a business.

On Thursday, March 23 around 5:30 p.m., Crystal Lake Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the 1500 of Carlemont Drive for a report of a single car crash with injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan Altima was traveling westbound in the parking lot.

For unknown reasons, while attempting to park, the car continued driving over the sidewalk and hit the building before finally coming to a stop inside the business.

Crystal Lake Fire and Rescue took four adults from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of injuries ranging from minor to serious.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Loves Park resident Kara Sickles for the offenses of:

  • Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle- Class 2 Felony

  • Possession of a Fraudulent Driver’s License – Class 4 Felony

  • Criminal Damage to Property- Class 4 Felony

  • Reckless Driving- Class A Misdemeanor

  • Driving While License Suspended- Class A Misdemeanor

  • Failure to Give Information after Striking Property- Class A Misdemeanor

Bond amount for the warrant is set at $60,000 / 10%.

Police are currently searching for Sickles.

The Crystal Lake Police Department urges anyone with information relating to Sickles or the event to call 815-356-3620.

In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

Tags

Recommended for you