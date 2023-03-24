Police search for Loves Park woman after stolen car causes damage to 3 vehicles, 2 homes

CRYSTAL LAKE — Police are still searching for a Loves Park woman after four people were injured as a result of a car crashing through a business.
On Thursday, March 23 around 5:30 p.m., Crystal Lake Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the 1500 of Carlemont Drive for a report of a single car crash with injuries.
The preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan Altima was traveling westbound in the parking lot.
For unknown reasons, while attempting to park, the car continued driving over the sidewalk and hit the building before finally coming to a stop inside the business.
Crystal Lake Fire and Rescue took four adults from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of injuries ranging from minor to serious.
As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Loves Park resident Kara Sickles for the offenses of:
Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle- Class 2 Felony
Possession of a Fraudulent Driver’s License – Class 4 Felony
Criminal Damage to Property- Class 4 Felony
Reckless Driving- Class A Misdemeanor
Driving While License Suspended- Class A Misdemeanor
Failure to Give Information after Striking Property- Class A Misdemeanor
Bond amount for the warrant is set at $60,000 / 10%.
Police are currently searching for Sickles.
The Crystal Lake Police Department urges anyone with information relating to Sickles or the event to call 815-356-3620.
In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).