Police respond to ATV, dirt bike shooting incident; second in three days

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Sunday. June 5, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a call in the area of North Main and John Streets for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they met with a male driver of a truck that had been struck by gunfire.
The driver reported that as he was driving across Whitman Street Bridge, suspects on an ATV and dirt bike were erratically driving in traffic around his vehicle.
The off-road vehicles continued to follow his truck and began to shoot towards the vehicle.
Both the ATV and dirt bike were last seen near South Avenue and Olsen Street.
This occurrence comes only 3 days after an ATV rider shot at a 61-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 300 block of College Avenue.
Both investigations of the incidents are still ongoing.
