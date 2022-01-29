Police: One killed outside of Beloit Memorial High School after basketball game

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit police is investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game Saturday night.
Police say one man was shot and later died from his injuries.
No word of any arrests or suspects at this time.
The school's website said Beloit Memorial was hosting boys basketball games against La Follette High School.
The school district is cooperating with the investigation, police say.
Police Chief Andre Sayles will host a press conference about the shooting at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. WREX will be at that press conference and live stream it on the 13 News App.
This story is developing and we'll provide updates as they become available.