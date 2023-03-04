 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise near flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police: Man fighting for his life after stabbing in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn St Stabbing Investigation

UPDATE: Rockford Police have released a new update after a stabbing on Auburn St. Saturday afternoon.

The man stabbed is now listed in critical condition at a local hospital, according to a new Tweet sent out just after 5 p.m.

A suspect is now in custody, police say.

This is a breaking news update. Any new information will continue to be posted on this article as it becomes available.

The original article, published at 3:30 p.m., is posted below.

ROCKFORD — A man is fighting for his life after a stabbing in Rockford, according to police.

Rockford Police announced in a Tweet just after 3:30 p.m. that officers are investigating a stabbing in the 2400 block of Auburn St.

In the tweet, police say a man received life-threatening wounds.

Police ask the public to avoid the area while officers continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. 13 WREX will update this article with additional developments as they become available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

