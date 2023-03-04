Police: Man fighting for his life after stabbing in Rockford

UPDATE: Rockford Police have released a new update after a stabbing on Auburn St. Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: The victim is listed in critical condition and a suspect is in custody.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 4, 2023
The man stabbed is now listed in critical condition at a local hospital, according to a new Tweet sent out just after 5 p.m.
A suspect is now in custody, police say.
This is a breaking news update. Any new information will continue to be posted on this article as it becomes available.
The original article, published at 3:30 p.m., is posted below.
ROCKFORD — A man is fighting for his life after a stabbing in Rockford, according to police.
Rockford Police announced in a Tweet just after 3:30 p.m. that officers are investigating a stabbing in the 2400 block of Auburn St.
There is a large police presence in the area of 2400 Auburn St. Officers are investigating a stabbing in which an adult male received life-threatening wounds. Please avoid the scene while we complete the investigation.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 4, 2023
In the tweet, police say a man received life-threatening wounds.
Police ask the public to avoid the area while officers continue to investigate.
This is a breaking news story. 13 WREX will update this article with additional developments as they become available.