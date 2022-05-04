Police investigating threat at Harvard High School

HARVARD (WREX) — A local school will see an increased police presence Thursday due to a reported threat of violence.
The Harvard Police Department says they received a report of a threat at Harvard High School just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say someone or a group of people airdropped, or wirelessly shared, a picture to various students' cell phones. The picture reportedly contained a threat of violence that would happen Thursday, May 5.
Officials from Harvard Police the Harvard Community Unit School District are investigating the origin of the threat and where it came from.
Harvard Police says more officers will be present at the school before, during, and after school Thursday.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident to call Harvard Police at (815) 943-4431.