Police: BB gun found at Forreston High School Friday

FORRESTON (WREX) — Forreston Police say a student brought a BB gun to school Friday morning.
The Forreston Police Department said they were called to Forreston High School Friday for a report of a student with a weapon.
Forreston Police as well as Deputies from the Ogle County Sheriff's Office were responding to the school when administrators found a BB gun.
Authorities say everyone involved in the incident were removed from the school, saying there is no threat to students at Forreston High School or anyone in the community.
The Forreston Police Department says the incident is still under investigation.