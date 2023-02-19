Plentiful sunshine for the day ahead before clouds take over the forecast

Good morning! Happy Sunday! Another sunny and warm day is ahead for the area and temperatures are starting in the mid 30s. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 40s for the day with abundant sunshine.
Above average temperatures continue for the week ahead as clouds begin to increase each day.
Monday remains similar to today as temperatures warm into the mid 40s with sunny and breezy conditions. Overnight temperatures drop back into the mid 20s with cloudy skies.
By Tuesday, skies remain cloudy ahead of our next weather system. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 30s for the day. Overnight temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s.
Midweek looks to be a period of unsettled weather as the chance for some wintry precipitation. Initially there is a slight chance for scattered flurries late Tuesday into Wednesday. As temperatures sit in the upper 30s to low 40s there could be some rain/snow/sleet and ice mixing in.
Keep an eye on the forecast as the system is still quite a distance away and the forecast could change!