Plentiful sunshine continues into the start of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline was graced with another day filled with plentiful sunshine and warmer temperatures. Similar conditions continue into the week ahead.
Tonight, into tomorrow:
Our quiet and dry stretch of weather continues into the first full week of October. Tonight, expect temperatures to slowly drop back into the upper 40's to low 50's with clear skies.
The high-pressure system stays in place for most of the week, giving us sunny, dry, and warm conditions until midweek
Quiet and dry patterns continue:
Sunshine and warmer temperatures continue into the week ahead. To start the week temperatures, reach the upper 60's with light winds and clear skies. We gradually warm from the upper 60's to low 70's for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Overnight temperatures remain in the low to mid 40's. Get out and enjoy the warm stretch of fall weather as we do see a pattern shift ahead!
Cooling down:
After a few days with warm temperatures and sunny skies, we see a cold front with a band of light showers will move into the Stateline for Thursday morning.
These showers will be light and scattered in nature, expect temperatures to drop 10 to 15 degrees for the end of the week! Temperatures by Friday struggle to warm into the mid to upper 60's for the day and dropping into the 30's for nighttime lows.
This type of set up is favorable for widespread frost and freeze conditions as the next high-pressure system moves in.