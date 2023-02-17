Plentiful sunshine and cold temperatures for the day today, gradual warming into the weekend

A chilly but calm day is ahead for the Stateline. Sunshine continues today and into the weekend ahead.
This morning a few clouds are lingering after yesterday's snowstorm. Clouds will eventually fizzle out allowing skies to remain clear. Temperatures will be rather cold considering we have seen mild temperatures all week long.
This morning temperatures are in the low to mid-teens with feels like temperatures in the single digits across the Stateline. Daytime high temperatures will get into the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the teens, in the afternoon.
Conditions rebound into the weekend as temperatures rise into the low to mid 30s for Saturday and the low 40s for Sunday. Sunshine sticks with us into the week ahead.
We start next week with calm and dry with temperatures, highs will sit in the upper 30s to low 40s with sunshine remaining until mid-week. Another system makes its way to the Midwest for the end of the week.