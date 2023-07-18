Pleasant weather takes us through the first half of the week

Very pleasant weather remains in control as temperatures reach for the 80's this afternoon.
An area of high pressure takes over keeping the pleasant weather in play for the first half of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected as we remain dry. You might notice a few clouds mixing with the sun this afternoon.
Temperatures will break into the lower 80's. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50's with mostly clear skies.
Sunshine and the middle 80's are on the menu for our Wednesday before a chance for rain returns. Dew points will begin to rise as we turn muggy late Wednesday early into Thursday. A few isolated showers and storms may move through before we dry off into the rest of Thursday.
A cold front will then sweep through dropping dew points leading to slightly less humid conditions for the end of the week. Sunshine and the low to middle 80's take us through both Friday and Saturday. Another chance for storms moves in later into the day on Sunday.