Pleasant weather sticks around for one more day

April warmth takes us through our Friday before a cold front brings rainy and cooler weather in time for the weekend.
Friday morning is off to a slightly warmer start with many locations only dropping into the low 40's. Sunshine will be seen early as some cloud cover moves in throughout the day.
Sunshine will mix in with cloud cover as we stay dry for our Friday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60's with pleasant weather sticking around. Temperatures will begin to drop through the evening as we'll fall back into the lower 40's.
There is a slight chance of rain overnight but most of the activity holds off until Saturday morning. Showers will move in after 8 a.m. as exit into the early afternoon. Saturday will feature some dry time, but some rain showers may bubble up during the evening.
The overnight hours look to dry off with more showers to swing back into the area by midmorning Sunday. Off and on rain is expected as a few showers may follow us into early Monday morning.
This is all thanks to a cold front that will move through which in turn will drop our temperatures. Saturday falls into the middle 50's with Sunday just barely breaking into the lower 50's. Overnight lows this weekend will drop back into the upper 30's.
The cooler pattern sticks around even into the start of next week with sunshine and the upper 60's returning through the extended forecast.