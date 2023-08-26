Pleasant weather settles in for the rest of the weekend

Quiet weather remains for the weekend along with comfortable temperatures. Dry weather settles in for quite some time before temperatures warm up again.
Dry and quiet weather takes over this weekend thanks to a large area of high pressure in play. Cloud cover exits for sunshine to take over on Sunday.
Afternoon highs will reach the middle 70's for Sunday as dew points fall into the middle 50's. Very comfortable weather is setting up for the end of the weekend.
Luckly, this weather will only follow us into the week with more sunshine expected. Temperatures will briefly bump up into the lower 80's for Monday and Tuesday. We then drop back into the 70's until Friday.
A cold front will sweep through on Tuesday bringing us a low chance for showers. Most of the activity looks to stay dry as chances remain low. The best chance for any showers to move through comes during mid-morning through the early evening.
The rest of the week does stay dry with little to no chances for rain. This may worsen the drought conditions still in play for most of northern Illinois.
As we get closer to the weekend, warmer temperatures begin to arrive. We may find ourselves back into the 90's as the 6-10 temperatures outlook showers above average temperatures for the area as we move into the end of the month and into early September.