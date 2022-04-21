Pleasant weather for Thursday with soaking rain for Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday brings pleasant weather to the Stateline before soaking rain returns for the end of our week.
Pleasant day:
After some overnight showers, cloud cover still remains this morning. Temperatures have dropped into the middle to upper 40's. Clouds will slowly exit as sunshine is expected to take over late this morning and especially into the afternoon.
Along with lots of sun, temperatures will also be on the rise. Forecast highs are set to reach the upper 60's as some will be flirting with the 70's by the heart of the afternoon.
The evening and portions of the overnight hours will stay dry with clouds returning ahead of another chance for rain. Showers will reach the area late tonight, early into Friday morning.
Soaking rain:
Showers will begin to creep towards the area after 4 a.m. with rain likely during the morning commute. Showers are expected to be scattered through most of the morning.
Heavy rain is possible with these showers. We may see some thunderstorms imbedded with the rain as well. Stephenson county is falls along the edge of a marginal risk, a 1 out of 5, for severe weather.
The rest of the Stateline may be hear some thunder, but soaking showers will be noticed for most of northern Illinois. Flash floods may be a concern so stay tuned to the forecast as details become clearer.
Some showers and storms will spill over into the early afternoon before exiting for Friday night. Temperatures will also climb back into the lower 60's for the end of our week.
Split Weekend:
Another split weekend is on tap with a warm, sunny but breezy Saturday and a rainy and slightly cooler Sunday.
Temperatures for Saturday will climb into the lower 80's with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy with high allergy levels.
Showers will return into the overnight hours into Sunday with a chance for showers and storms for the end of our weekend. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 60's as we cool off and dry off into the next work week.