Pleasant weather follows us into the weekend before showers move in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mild and pleasant weather is expected today and tomorrow before showers quicky return.
Friday morning is off to a quiet and cool start. With clear skies overhead, sunshine will take over today. Afternoon highs will reach for the lower 50's once again.
Clear and quiet conditions are expected tonight as we drop into the lower 30's. Sunshine will kick off our weekend, but Saturday will see an increase in cloud cover throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures will hit the middle 50's as mild weather moves in. The weather will be great for all the Stroll on State festivities. Mostly cloudy skies will be expected by the tree lighting. Once it's time for the fireworks, temperatures will have dropped into the lower 40's as we continue to stay dry.
The overnight hours will see our next system reach us bringing us widespread showers. With the activity moving through into Sunday morning and temperatures dropping near freezing, some may see some wet snow mix in with the rain.
With warm temperatures still present near the surface, road accumulations are not expected but still take caution into Sunday morning. The showers will begin to exit into the afternoon as we'll sunshine return for next Monday.