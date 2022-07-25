 Skip to main content
Pleasant weather arrives for the last week of July

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last week of July is off to pleasant start as this week will stay comfortable and cooler.

This week:

The start of the last week of July has brought comfortable and sunny conditions. Thanks to the passage of a cold front on Sunday, comfortable and cooler weather has settled in for most of this week.

Cloud cover will slowly build in as we'll see mostly cloudy skies into tonight. Some showers will linger near our area but are expected to dry out before reaching us. 

Tuesday does feature a low chance for isolated showers to bubble up with a better chance arriving late Tuesday, early into Wednesday. The middle of the week will see the same isolated chance with most of the area dodging any activity. 

Some humidity will also creep back through Wednesday, before dew points fall again into the 50's for the end of the week. 

Temperatures wise this week stays comfortable and cooler. Most days will see highs climb into the lower 80's, if not the upper 70's. Once we get to the weekend, forecast highs will be back into the middle to upper 80's. 

