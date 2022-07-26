Pleasant Tuesday leads to a showery Wednesday morning.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pleasant conditions stick around today with cooler and comfortable conditions ahead. Showers return for a few hours tomorrow.
A look at today:
This morning we started with mostly cloudy skies with a few stray sprinkles across the northern part of the viewing area. Temperatures are in the upper 50's to low 60's.
We see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies today before the clouds take over tonight ahead of a cold front. High temperatures today get to the upper 70's to low 80's for the day. Overall, a very pleasant summer day is in store for us.
Low temperatures drop back into the 60's tonight with cloudy skies and the chance for showers late tonight into the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Midweek outlook:
As the cold front moves through we see the chance for heavier showers and even a rumble of thunder Wednesday morning. Conditions remain cloudy during the morning before gradually becoming sunny with temperatures in the low 80's.
Sunny, calm and quiet weather is behind the cold front for the weeks end. Daytime high temperatures warm into the upper 70's to low 80's and overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 50's to low 60's.
Looking ahead:
The weekend looks much the same with daytime highs warming into the upper 70's to low 80's and overnight lows dropping into the upper 50's to low 60's.
A warm front moves in for the start of the week and the start of August bringing back some humidity and the chance for showers and storms throughout the week ahead.