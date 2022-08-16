 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pleasant summer weather takes us through midweek

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The not-too-hot, not-too-cool conditions settle in for the next 2 days. This weekend, however, provides a little variety with incoming rain chances.

A little parade of high pressure keeps conditions clear and quiet through Thursday. That means the weather we felt Tuesday repeats itself for the next 2 days.

Euro short range.png

At night, keep an eye out for patchy fog like we saw Monday night. Overall, visibility won't be hindered too much, but watch out driving around early Wednesday. Temperatures fall to the middle 50s overnight.

Wednesday warms back up to the low 80s with mainly sunny weather. Thursday copies these conditions for another warm day.

The next weather system arrives Friday. The day starts dry, then rain chances creep up late in the day. This system stalls over us this weekend, providing occasional scattered showers and storms. We won't get rained out, but plan on rounds of rain mixed with hours of dry time. Temperatures stay in the 70s starting Friday.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you