Pleasant summer weather takes us through midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The not-too-hot, not-too-cool conditions settle in for the next 2 days. This weekend, however, provides a little variety with incoming rain chances.
A little parade of high pressure keeps conditions clear and quiet through Thursday. That means the weather we felt Tuesday repeats itself for the next 2 days.
At night, keep an eye out for patchy fog like we saw Monday night. Overall, visibility won't be hindered too much, but watch out driving around early Wednesday. Temperatures fall to the middle 50s overnight.
Wednesday warms back up to the low 80s with mainly sunny weather. Thursday copies these conditions for another warm day.
The next weather system arrives Friday. The day starts dry, then rain chances creep up late in the day. This system stalls over us this weekend, providing occasional scattered showers and storms. We won't get rained out, but plan on rounds of rain mixed with hours of dry time. Temperatures stay in the 70s starting Friday.