Pleasant summer weather takes over for the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pleasant weather settles in through the weekend before hot and humid conditions return.
Rest of week:
The remainder of your Thursday will stay warm and dry. Sunshine will take control as winds slowly begin to settle down. Winds may still gust up to 40 miles per hour through the afternoon as they weaken into the overnight hours.
Later tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 60's with mostly clear skies. Clear and dry conditions will follow us into Friday.
Sunshine will hang around through the end of the week as forecast highs will climb into middle 80's. Dew points will also stay within the 50's for comfortable but warm weather expected.
Weekend:
This week will bring gorgeous weather to the area as sunny skies will dominate. Temperatures will struggle to hit the 80's on Saturday as dew points will also drop into the 40's. Comfortable weather sticks around as we stay dry.
Sunday for Father's Day will trend warmer. Upper 80's will return as we warm each and every day through the weekend. Sunshine follows us into the next week as hot and humid weather makes a comeback.
Upper 90's are expected both Monday and Tuesday with dew points back in the upper 60's.