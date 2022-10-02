Pleasant fall conditions continue, cooler fall conditions return for the end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Good morning! Another day of quiet and pleasant weather is upon us as we see plentiful sunshine towards the afternoon hours. Get out and enjoy it as cooler temperatures area ahead.
Sunday:
Temperatures waking up this morning are in the upper 40's to low 50's for the area, overnight a weak cold front passed bringing in some cloud cover and fog. These clouds do leave the Stateline by the afternoon, once the clouds leave, we see sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's.
Fog development tonight into Monday morning is a possibility with the temperatures cooling down and light breezes. Temperatures drop to mid 40's for the night.
Pleasant patterns continue:
The high-pressure system stays in place for most of the week, giving us sunny, dry, and warm conditions until Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday evening.
Temperatures continue to rise into the low 70's with overnight temperatures remaining in the low to mid 40's. Get out and enjoy the warm stretch of fall weather as we do see a pattern shift ahead!
Cooling down:
After a few days with warm temperatures and sunny skies, we see a cold front with a band of light showers will move into the Stateline Wednesday night into Thursday morning. These showers will be light in nature however be prepared for cooler air behind the front.
We will be seeing the coldest air of the season by the end of the week with temperatures struggling to warm into the mid to upper 60's for the day and dropping into the 30's for nighttime lows.
This type of set up is favorable for widespread frost and freeze conditions as the next high-pressure system moves in.