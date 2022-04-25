Plans to bring new life to historic Rockford building moves forward

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Downtown Rockford is one step closer to seeing new life breathed into the Emerson Residence on 420 North Main Street.
The city's finance committee approved the financing plan for the project at Monday's meeting with a 3-0 vote, meaning only a full council vote on May 2 stands in the way of fully green lighting the project.
Documents filed to the city of Rockford show plans for the renovated building would include a commercial space for at least one tenant and residential lofts on the upper levels.
Rockford's Community and Economic Development Director Karl Franzen says the continued interest in rehabbing old buildings around downtown show the tax incentives are working.
"It's a real positive sign because this is what TIFF districts are meant to do," Franzen said. "They're meant to help incentivize redevelopment into chorus into pushing redevelopment."
The agreement going through council asks for $50,000 in TIFF funding. Franzen says construction would likely start soon after full approval.