'Pioneers in Conservation' outdoor event to be held June 4

BELVIDERE -- The Boone County Conservation District will host "Pioneers in Conservation" as a part of the National Trails Day Event on Saturday, June 4.
The public is invited to celebrate and care for trails at the Kinnikinnick Creek Conservation Area located at 18388 Caledonia Road in Caledonia.
The "Pioneers in Conservation" event is free with a $10 vehicle parking fee.
Registration is required on the Boone County Conservation District's website.
The event will include hikes to learn about pollinators, prairies, geography, and restoration of habitats at Kinnikinnick Creek Conservation Area.
Participants will have the opportunities to take action for trails and remove invasive garlic mustard from this area.
Lunch items will be available to purchase from Big Jon's Dogs N' More food truck.
There is an optional evening campout for an added cost of $25 that will include a campfire, snacks, night hikes, stargazing programs, breakfast treats, coffee and hot cocoa.