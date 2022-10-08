Picturesque weather remains this weekend and into the week ahead!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pleasant fall conditions continue for the rest of the weekend and into the week ahead. Unsettled weather returns for mid-week next week,
Saturday evening:
A picture-perfect fall day is in the books as temperatures warmed into the upper 50's with bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine. Making the changing leaves really pop!
A breezy westerly wind was noticeable this afternoon but will calm down into this evening and overnight. Expect another brisk evening with temperatures in the upper 30's with clear skies and light southerly winds.
Sunday will have another day of sunshine and blue skies, temperatures warm into the mid 60's for the day, as the day progresses some fair-weather clouds may mix into the sky. There is a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle into the late afternoon hours as a weak cold front passes our area.
Overall, we stay dry and comfortable for Sunday and into the week ahead.
The week ahead:
The weather pattern stays fall like with dry conditions and sunny skies. Temperatures start to rise on Monday with the daytime highs expected in the upper 60's to low 70's, by Tuesday we could reach the low to mid 70's.
Showers and unsettled weather return by mid-week as a strong cold front sweeps through Wednesday into Thursday. The end of the week, colder temperatures return.