Picture perfect Saturday leads to a muggy and showery Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mother nature graced us with a pleasant late summer day today, get out and enjoy it as we see heat and humidity return for a few days.
Picture perfect:
The best way to describe today was outstanding. Not too hot, not too humid, dry conditions and sunny skies. Temperatures got into the upper 70's to low 80's across the region today, they will drop into the mid 60's for this evening with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
This is due to the approaching low-pressure system that will be bringing heat, humidity, and showers to the area for a few days ahead.
Stormy start to the week:
Summer conditions return for Sunday with temperatures in the low 80's and dew points in the low 70's making it feel quite sticky icky outside tomorrow. That humidity lingers into Monday as well. This sticky air helps storms pop up into the afternoon and evening hours.
Starting early Sunday, a few scattered showers with a rumble or two of thunder are possible before the late morning. Keep an eye to the sky Sunday afternoon into the evening hours as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected, while no severe storms are expected flooding rain is a possibility.
Similar weather is expected for Monday, warm temperatures into the mid 80's with humid air in place creates the perfect environment for some pop up showers and storms. These storms could pack a punch with strong winds, large hail and heavy rain being the main threat for Monday.
Looking ahead:
Once the hit or miss showers and storms from the latter half of the weekend pass, our weather becomes pleasant and seasonable again.
Mid-week temperatures sit in the low to mid 70's with sunny skies and no rain in the forecast perfect weather to start September!