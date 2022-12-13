Photo on social media from Rockford business concerns domestic violence support groups

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A picture taken at a Rockford bar has received criticism from Stateline domestic violence support groups, which a man is posing in front of a sign stating: "IF YOU HAVE AN O/P AGAINST YOUR EX - HE'S WELCOME - YOUR NOT. -HH"
On December 13, Women's March Rockford posted the following to their Facebook page:
As a response, Mulligan's Pub & Grill posted this to their Facebook page:
If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence and need help, please contact a local organization: