Phantom Regiment to host competition in Rockford on Saturday

ROCKFORD — Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps return to their home town this weekend for their annual "Show of Shows" competition.
The corps welcomes eight other corps from around the country as the 2023 Drum Corps International tour makes a stop at Rockford's Boylan High School.
Based on scores from events around the country, Phantom Regiment currently ranks fifth out of 30 in World Class with their last score being an 81.400.
Carolina Crown, Boston Crusaders, Bluecoats and Blue Devils round out four through one.
The competition starts at 7:00 with a special encore from the Phantom Regiment Alumni Corps following the corps performance.
Here is the full performance schedule for the competition:
- 5:30 PM Gates Open
- 7:00 PM Welcome & National Anthem
- 7:10 PM BANDtastic Honor Band Performance
- 7:20 PM Sound of Sun Prairie – Sun Prairie
- 7:32 PM Colt Cadets – Dubuque, IA
- 7:49 PM River City Rhythm – Anoka, MN
- 8:06 PM Genesis – Austin, TX
- 8:23 PM Madison Scouts – Madison, WI
- 8:40 PM Intermission
- 9:10 PM Crossmen – San Antonio, TX
- 9:27 PM Colts – Dubuque, IA
- 9:44 PM Blue Stars – La Crosse, WI
- 10:01 PM Phantom Regiment – Rockford, IL
- 10:18 PM Encore – Phantom Regiment Alumni Corps
- 10:35 PM Scores Announced
Tickets range from $25-$80 depending on the section you choose to sit in.
Tickets are on sale now at regiment.org or you can get them the day of the competition.