Phantom Regiment set for milestone World Championship Finals appearance

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Rockford's Phantom Regiment secured a spot in Saturday's Drum Corps International World Championship Finals with their seventh place spot after Friday's Semi-Finals competition.
The Regiment went into Friday's Semi-Finals in the same spot with a 92.675 on Thursday.
Still fighting for a top five spot, something that hasn't been done in ten years.
Drum major Keri McCourt called Thursday's show "the best one they had all year."
Yet Friday's run proved to be better in score as they both improved their score and closed the gap between two other corps in a battle for fifth place.
The Regiment scoring a 93.163 while sixth place Mandarins 93.350 and fifth place The Cadets scored a 93.613.
Boston Crusaders sit in fourth with a 96.738.
Carolina Crown and Bluecoats are fighting it out for the silver medal with a 96.950 and 96.988 respectively.
Blue Devils remain on top after Semi-Finals with a 98.275.
Rockford native Kaden Orendorff says performing in the big stadium has no effect on him.
"Feels really comfortable," he said.
"Feels like all of the time and the years and the passion that I've put into this organization is truly paying off."
The corps performs in Finals on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 6:55 cst.