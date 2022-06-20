 Skip to main content
Phantom Regiment Return To Rockford Tuesday

  Updated
  • 0
PR 1
By Ethan Wiles

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's Drum and Bugle Corps are back in action and will be performing at this week's Music At The Park.

The annual concert, hosted by the Rockford Park District, is part of their Sounds of Summer concert series.

The concert features the Rockford Rhythm youth drumline and the 2022 Phantom Regiment.

The corps will perform a selection of pieces as well as a full, standstill production of their 2022 program "No Walk Too Far."

The concert is free to the public and begins at 7:00 at the Sinnissippi Park Music Shell located at 1401 N. 2nd St. in Rockford. 

Tickets are also on sale now for the Phantom Regiment home competition at Boylan Catholic High School on July 15th.

