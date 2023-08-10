Phantom Regiment push on to Semi-Finals after placing seventh

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Lucas Oil Stadium was the place to be if you were a fan of Drum Corps on Thursday.
Day one of the 2023 Drum Corps International World Championships got underway with the preliminary competition.
Entering Thursday night's competition, Phantom Regiment were ranked seventh based on their most recent score of 91.975.
Erie, Pennsylvannia's The Cadets and Sacramento's Mandarins entered slightly ahead of the Regiment with a 92.125 and 92.225 respectively.
The Regiment's seventh place seeding heading into the three-day-competition is good enough, at this point, for a spot in Saturday Night's Semi-Finals.
It would be a historic finals appearance as well as Phantom Regiment is going for their fiftieth World Championship Finals trip.
First, they had to perform on Thursday to advance to Friday.
The Regiment put on another crowd-pleasing performance in Indianapolis on Thursday however the corps remains in seventh place after night one with a 92.675.
The Top Ten going into Friday's Semi-Final event are:
10. Blue Stars 89.363
9. Colts 90.175
8. Cavaliers 91.788
7. Phantom Regiment 92.675
6. Mandarins 93.363
5. The Cadets 93.688
4. Boston Crusaders 96.300
3. Bluecoats 90.688
2. Carolina Crown 96.975
1. Blue Devils 97.688
Phantom performs again on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.