Phantom Regiment look to finish strong as season nears end

ROCKFORD — Just two weeks remain in the 2023 Drum Corps International competitive tour.
Rockford's Phantom Regiment have been working hard every day looking to improve their score at each competition.
A goal they have managed to achieve putting them in seventh place currently in the DCI rankings.
The corps most recent score of 87.85 is just .1 away from The Cadets who are in sixth with an 87.95.
The top five consist of: The Blue Devils (93.1), Carolina Crown (92.4), Boston Crusaders (92.1), Bluecoats (90.95) and Mandarins (88.0)
15 of the top corps will meet on Saturday in Atlanta, GA for one of the final times in one competition before they all head to Indianapolis, IN for DCI Finals Week coming up on August 10th at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The corps finished in 8th place at the 2022 Drum Corps International World Championships.