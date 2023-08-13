Phantom Regiment celebrate memorable season with top ten finish at World Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The lights at Lucas Oil Stadium went dark just after midnight eastern time on Saturday night, hours after the Blue Devils were crowned the Champions of Drum Corps in 2023.
Rockford's Phantom Regiment may not have been the one to take home the title, but it was still a weekend to celebrate.
For three months, The Regiment put in endless hours of hard work and dedication, all to get to the biggest stage in Drum Corps, Lucas Oil Stadium.
Longtime Phantom Regiment member and Rockford native Kaden Orendorff is quite used to performing under the bright lights.
"Feels really comfortable," he said after Thursday Night's prelims run.
"Feels like all of the time and the years and the passion that I've put into this organization is truly paying off."
The Regiment rocked the stadium in both Prelims and Semi-Finals to advance to their fiftieth consecutive trip to the DCI World Championship Finals on Saturday night.
Performing a show that brought past and present to life.
"This year with Regiment, we started in a place that the previous iteration of this corps set up," Orendorff said.
"It was already a really high place for us and not just a number or any placement could dictate how we felt about that season. We were very proud about what we had done."
The corps celebrated their seventh place finish when their score of a 92.988 was announced, but the night got even sweeter when Drum Major Keri McCourt brought home the prestigious Jim Jones leadership award.
"It's just an honor," she said.
"I'm also honored to represent DCI and drum majors across the world because it's a it's a harder position than people think, it's just nice to have your work be recognized."
She says while saying goodbye isn't always easy, she knows that the 2024 season is already in the works.
It can definitely be sad for a couple of days, I miss being with the family," she said.
"The way that I get through it is by keeping in touch with them. But I also am able to transition really well by keeping in touch with my friends at school this summer. So I'm really excited to see them again."
A new furry friend helps too.
"I'm also getting a pet hamster. So that's something to look forward to."
While Keri gets set to come back for the 2024 season, Orendorff and color guard member Katherine Taylor are saying goodbye to the Regiment as Age-Outs, but like all Drum Corps members, they will take their life lessons learned from their time with them into the future.
"This organization has set me up for nothing but success in my future," Orendorff said.
"It's given me such a wide variety of skills to approach life with time management, flexibility, everything that you'd expect a well balanced person to be that comes out of any Drum Corps, but really, more specifically the Phantom Regiment. I'm so grateful that I've had so much time to be able to cultivate myself and diverse into the person that I am today because of the experiences they have given me."
Taylor grew up around the Corps and says being able to live out her childhood dream with her dream Corps was everything she could've asked for.
"This Corps means the world to me, I grew up here," she said.
"It's my everything, the people here are my family no matter how new or old they are, they they will always be a part of my childhood."