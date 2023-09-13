Pet dead, resident displaced in Rockford apartment fire

ROCKFORD — Shortly after 7 p.m. last night, the Rockford Fire Department responded to a fire in a 12 family residential apartment building on Linden Road.
The first arriving engine found fire in a garden apartment bedroom, but the resident was not home at the time.
One of his pets was rescued, but his other pet died during the incident.
Another resident was displaced, and housing assistance was provided by the Red Cross.
A different resident was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.
The fire remains under investigation.