...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
Lake County Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Where a snowpack exists, the strong winds
may cause period of low visibility and drifting in the morning
before temperature rise well above freezing by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Performers audition for Rockford Dance Company's "Cinderella"

  • Updated
CINDERELLA AUDITIONS WEB PIC.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After many delays, local dancers are getting their chance to perform on the big stage.

The Rockford Dance Company held auditions for their production of "Cinderella" Saturday.

Dozens of performers were trying out for the production that has been delayed several times because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Maria Costello, Director of the Rockford Dance Company, says the show will feature both experienced performers and newcomers to the big stage.

"We want to include different levels of experience," Costello says. "For children to be able to do something in a group to be participating and performing, it's very exciting."

The Rockford Dance Company's performance of "Cinderella" will be at the J.R. Sullivan Theater at the Nordlof Center, located at 118 N. Main St., on Sat, May 14 at 2 and 6:30 p.m.