Performers audition for Rockford Dance Company's "Cinderella"

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After many delays, local dancers are getting their chance to perform on the big stage.
The Rockford Dance Company held auditions for their production of "Cinderella" Saturday.
Dozens of performers were trying out for the production that has been delayed several times because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Maria Costello, Director of the Rockford Dance Company, says the show will feature both experienced performers and newcomers to the big stage.
"We want to include different levels of experience," Costello says. "For children to be able to do something in a group to be participating and performing, it's very exciting."
The Rockford Dance Company's performance of "Cinderella" will be at the J.R. Sullivan Theater at the Nordlof Center, located at 118 N. Main St., on Sat, May 14 at 2 and 6:30 p.m.