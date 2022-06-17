Perfect weather to end a hot and humid week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A refreshing few days are ahead after quite a hot and humid week. Hot and humid conditions return for the start of the work week.
Comfortable weather returns:
Waking up this morning is rather pleasant thanks to a high-pressure system settling in, temperatures are in the low 60's to start the day. We warm into the mid 80's with sunny skies and light winds.
Tonight, if you plan on heading to the second night of Old Settlers Days or even City Market grab the sunscreen and maybe even a light jacket as temperatures drop into the 50's with clear skies.
Pleasant weather continues into the weekend before the heat and humidity returns for the start of the week.
Weekend Weather:
The first half of the weekend remains pleasant as the high pressure shifts eastward. Dry and cool air moves in for Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's across the Stateline.
As the high-pressure system continues to move east, summer like conditions return. Sunday sees partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 80's, dew points start to rise into the upper 50's by the afternoon bringing back some sticky conditions.
Hot and humid weather slowly returns for the start of the work week.
Looking ahead:
Temperatures warm back into the low to mid 80's for the start of the week with sunny skies. Monday will be a hot and humid day with temperatures flirting with the mid 90's. Tuesday could even be a tad bit warmer. Both days sees heat indices close to the triple digits.
A cold front moves in for Wednesday and brings some relief from the summer heat, it also brings cooler and possibly unsettled weather ahead.