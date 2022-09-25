Perfect fall weather is ahead. Sunny, cool and breezy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last round of showers have exited to our east leading to a mostly cloudy morning. Expect clouds to exit by early afternoon to midafternoon. Sunny and cooler conditions are ahead.
Sunday outlook:
After a showery evening Saturday, we start Sunday with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50's. There is a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle into the early morning hours so if you have any plans grab an umbrella!
As we head into the day, clouds become thin, and sunshine starts to poke out of the sun helping us warm into the upper 60's. Even though we will be in the 60's there will be a noticeable wind shift. Winds could gust up to 30 to 35 mph during the day today!
Feeling like fall!
Cool and dry conditions continue into the week ahead. Temperatures will be below average for this time of year with daytime highs in the upper 50's to low 60's. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 30's, it's even possible to see patchy frost Tuesday night into Wednesday morning!
Sunny and dry conditions continue into the latter half of the week as temperatures gradually start to warm into the upper 60's to low 70's for the end of the week and towards the weekend.