People line up for Earth Day tree giveaway

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — Nature at the Confluence is holding a tree giveaway for Earth Day, and they're almost out of trees after the first of a two day giveaway. The nature spot in South Beloit features trails along two creeks and the Rock River, and they're excited for all the foot traffic this weekend.
"I'm feeling super optimistic today and this weekend," Nature at the Confluence Executive Director Julie Uram said. "Not only do we have folks from throughout the region coming to pick up trees, but this morning we had students from a local high school and college coming out to explore our trails. They are students interested in going into conservation and doing work like the work we're doing here in the future. I'm feeling grateful for everybody who's taking time to come visit us this weekend."
Sara Wykes came from Rockford to get some trees to plant. She was one of dozens of people who came within the first 30 minutes of the giveaway, which started at noon Friday.
"I really believe in planting more trees for our environment, for keeping our Earth cooler," Wykes said. "It's Mother Earth. It's Mother Earth Day tomorrow and I'm just so happy to get these great little trees."
With plenty of Earth Day events happening around the region, planting a tree is one way people can help mark the occasion with something that will last.
"Earth Day definitely inspires folks to want to do something tangible to help the environment," Uram said. "Planting an oak tree is a really great thing to do. Oak trees are a native species. Certain oaks can host up to 4,000 species of insects and animals."
Nature at the Confluence handed out about 350 trees Friday. There are about 20 saplings remaining to give away Saturday. They'll start doing that at 9 a.m. They'll also hold a walk and talk event, basically a walking tour of their trails. That starts at 11 a.m.