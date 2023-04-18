Pekarsky reflects on family history on Holocaust Remembrance Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Goldie Pekarsky was born in a displaced persons camp after World War II ended. She knows the importance of remembering the Holocaust, but the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rockford says people need to do more than just remember.
"It's a day for action for everybody to think about how to fight against hate," Pekarsky said. "There are people who say Hitler was able to do what he did because of the people who did nothing."
Pekarsky's parents, Aron and Fajga Kleinberg, had separate lives in Poland, before being ripped away from their families and taken to Russia to work as slave labor. They met in Fajga's hometown, as Aron wandered the streets aimlessly with no remaining family. Aron helped Fajga find a son who survived. Aron and Fajga then got married and started their own family in a displaced persons camp.
"They wanted to put all of that behind them," Pekarsky said. "They wanted to start a new life. There were all these people that got married that barely knew each other. There were tons of babies born, including me and my sister."
When Goldie was two years old, the family moved to America.
"In Europe, they both had this horrific experience, losing their families," Pekarsky said. "They were just happy to be able to start over again. They both felt the same way."
Antisemitic incidents hit an all-time high in 2022, with almost 3,700 incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault targeting Jewish people in the United States, according to the Anti-Defamation League. It shows that people still need to stand up in the face of hate.
"Showing resilience and fighting against it, just like the people in the Holocaust did, is very important," Pekarsky said.