Pegasus Special Riders in Oregon faces challenges after weekend storm ravages facilities

OREGON (WREX) — Saturday's storm brought strong winds and damage across the Stateline, but none saw the same level devastation as Pegasus Special Riders in Oregon.
The charity gives horse therapy services to dozens of kids, elderly and people with special needs in the community.
However, those services are now in jeopardy after storms tore part of the cover from the barn and training arena.
"I was a little beside myself because you're looking at all this destruction out here, and where do you start?" Property Manager David Diveley said. "How do you start putting it all back together again?"
The building could be a complete loss after the winds twisted parts of the steel structure.
Thankfully, all 11 horses are alive and well, and the facility can still house them safely, but Pegasus Special Riders Administrator Sara Morris says a bigger issue is time.
"They enjoy the horses," Morris said. "They enjoy coming out here, it's socializing for them also, but the horses really give them companionship and everything, so one day of missed lessons is very crucial."
The first spring lessons are slated for April 19, giving little room to work on and or replace the facility. Morris says the charity won't stop the charity from offering therapy whenever they can.
"We might have the work started hopefully (on the building), but what we're looking at right now is we'll probably do lessons outside," Morris said. "But that all depends on the weather too because if it's too wet or too hot, it's not safe for the horses or the riders."
If you want to help out the charity, you can find more information by clicking HERE.