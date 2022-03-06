 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Rockford.

The Rockford Police Department tweeted just before 1 a.m. Sunday that all lanes of E. State St. near New Towne Dr. were closed due to a serious traffic accident.

Police later said that a pedestrian had died after they were hit by a car in that area.

Their identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

RPD says the driver of the car stayed at the scene was is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

E. State St. at New Towne Dr. was re-opened at around 6 a.m.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

