 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on US 20

  • 0
Pedestrian-Crash-Generic.png

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Authorities now say the pedestrian who was hit by a car late Sunday night in Winnebago County has died.

Illinois State Police tell 13 WREX the pedestrian was hit by a car traveling westbound on US 20, just east of Route 2. The pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Nina Bianco, of Sugar Grove, died from her injuries sustained in the crash, authorities say. 

The driver and passenger of the vehicle did not report any injuries, police say. 

Authorities did not say why Bianco was walking on the highway or if any charges have been filed.

The crash happened just before midnight on Sunday. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you