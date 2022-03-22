Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on US 20

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Authorities now say the pedestrian who was hit by a car late Sunday night in Winnebago County has died.
Illinois State Police tell 13 WREX the pedestrian was hit by a car traveling westbound on US 20, just east of Route 2. The pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Nina Bianco, of Sugar Grove, died from her injuries sustained in the crash, authorities say.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle did not report any injuries, police say.
Authorities did not say why Bianco was walking on the highway or if any charges have been filed.
The crash happened just before midnight on Sunday.