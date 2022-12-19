 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high
as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Falling and blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult, if not impossible. Power outages will
also be possible as a result of strong damaging wind gusts to
55 mph.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bitterly cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero are likely during the height of the storm. Wind
chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Pecatonica, Lena-Winslow advance to Forreston Holiday Tourney semis

Lena-Winslow basketball huddle

Pecatonica defeats Dakota, while Lena-Winslow holds off Winnebago.

FORRESTON (WREX) — The Forreston Holiday Tournament is back for its 61st edition, after missing a couple of years due to COVID-19. Pecatonica kept up its winning ways, knocking off Dakota, 73-64, to advance to the semifinals. Korbin Gann led Pecatonica with 29 points, including 18 in an impressive first half.

In other quarterfinal action, Lena-Winslow held off Winnebago, 42-37. Gunar Lobdell finished with 17 points to lead the Panthers, with a big 2nd half sparking the win. Winnebago had a potential game-tying 3-pointer rim out with three seconds remaining, and Lena-Winslow iced the game at the free throw line.

In Tuesday's quarterfinal games, Newman takes on Oregon, while Byron faces Stockton. The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, with the championship on Friday night.

