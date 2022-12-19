Pecatonica, Lena-Winslow advance to Forreston Holiday Tourney semis

FORRESTON (WREX) — The Forreston Holiday Tournament is back for its 61st edition, after missing a couple of years due to COVID-19. Pecatonica kept up its winning ways, knocking off Dakota, 73-64, to advance to the semifinals. Korbin Gann led Pecatonica with 29 points, including 18 in an impressive first half.
In other quarterfinal action, Lena-Winslow held off Winnebago, 42-37. Gunar Lobdell finished with 17 points to lead the Panthers, with a big 2nd half sparking the win. Winnebago had a potential game-tying 3-pointer rim out with three seconds remaining, and Lena-Winslow iced the game at the free throw line.
In Tuesday's quarterfinal games, Newman takes on Oregon, while Byron faces Stockton. The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, with the championship on Friday night.