Pec Thing returns for its 41st season with 'great' attendance

PECATONICA (WREX) — A Stateline tradition made its 2022 debut this weekend.
The semi-annual Pec Thing was back at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds for it's 41st season.
The flea market lived up to its well known legacy of having a little bit of everything for people who stopped by.
President of the Winnebago County Fair Association Deb Runte says attendance over the weekend didn't quite catch last year, but was still a great showing in here eyes.
"So far through the gate we've had about 10,000 people," Runte said. "Not a record year, but a great year regardless. We'll probably have 11,000 by the time the gates are totaled at the end of the day."
The Pec Thing returns this fall on September 17 and 18.