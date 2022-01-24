PAW Patrol Live! coming to Rockford this spring

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Parents, listen up! A Nickelodeon TV show is coming to Rockford for a live performance.
PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” will be at the Coronado PAC this April. There will be two performances, one on the 19th and one on the 20th.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 28. Tickets start at $19. Tickets are available at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and Coronado PAC box office, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 818-968-5222.
Ticket prices are inclusive of a $4 facility fee. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.