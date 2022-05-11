Patient safety at the forefront of new hospital safety grades

ROCKFORD – The Leapfrog Group has released its biannual Hospital Safety Grades for Spring of 2022.
Almost 3,000 hospitals across the nation are assigned A, B, C, D, and F letter grades.
The grade guide explains that the rankings are the gold standard of patient safety, measured by a panel of safety experts using more than 30 different performance checks.
These measures include areas of patient care management, medication safety, frequency of healthcare-associated infection and maternity care.
Area hospitals that made the list include Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, who earned an A grade.
They released the following statement:
"Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital is proud to earn an A in Leapfrog’s Spring Hospital Safety Grade. This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to quality, safety and patient experience.
Our physicians, nurses and staff are driven by their dedication and passion for delivering outstanding care while always striving to do what is better for our patients.
We believe that quality and safety data should be meaningful, informative and transparent to the public. We appreciate the ongoing efforts by Leapfrog to improve the usefulness and accessibility of information for consumers."
UW Health SwedishAmerican hospital in Rockford scored a C grade.
“UW Health is committed to providing high quality healthcare to our community and is very proud to serve the people of Rockford,” said UW Health Press Secretary Emily Kumlien.
“While UW Health SwedishAmerican did not participate in this particular survey, our patient care is consistently recognized as remarkable and our commitment to quality and safety is unsurpassed.”
MercyHealth’s Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford received a D grade.
“Mercyhealth and other health care providers are routinely asked to participate in initiatives for publicly reporting data related to quality and patient safety. Mercyhealth does not submit data to Leapfrog for this report,” says Ladd Udy, Vice President, Value-Based Care & Population Health.
“Mercyhealth does participate in other quality programs that provide us the proper guidance and oversight our patients deserve. Mercyhealth is confident those programs and other ongoing patient safety initiatives help achieve its status as a center of excellence.”
To see a complete listing of Illinois hospital grades compiled by Leapfrog, visit their website.